Toyota Hycross and Fortuner waiting period revealed

The waiting period for both of Toyota’s big two has been revealed. Yes, we are talking about the Innova Hycross and Fortuner range, both of which seem to be in big demand. The Innova Hycross was launched in India in 2022 with two engine options while the current-generation Fortuner is expected to get a replacement in 2024.

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol and hybrid

The non-hybrid Innova Hycross has a six-month waiting period, which is far less than that of the full hybrid model. Attributing, the delay to supply chain issues Toyota has a 14-15 month waiting period for the Innova Hycross hybrid. This is quite a contrast to the Maruti Invicto which has a waiting period of 8-10 months. However, the Invicto’s waiting period has been constant since its launch in July while the Hycross Hybrid’s waiting has come down from 23 months to the current period.

Toyota Fortuner

The waiting period for the Toyota Fortuner SUV currently stands in the range of 2-3 months depending on the variant and location of the dealership. The Toyota Fortuner is available with petrol and diesel power and both engines get AT and MT options.

