            New-gen Suzuki Swift powertrain details revealed

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 14 November 2023,14:38 PM IST

            The new-gen Suzuki Swift made its international debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo last month. With the latest iteration, the hatchback benefits from a revised exterior and interior with new powertrain options.

            Now, the automaker has revealed the powertrain and specifications of the global version of the Swift. The hatchback will be offered with two engine options – a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series engine and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol motor. As for the transmission options, the international version will only come bundled with a CVT gearbox. However, we expect the India-spec model to get a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

            Moreover, the mileage figures of the new-gen Swift are out and the hatchback is claimed to return 23.4kmpl with the NA petrol engine and 24.5kmpl for the mild hybrid version.

            The updated Suzuki Swift is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime in 2024. The prototype of the hatchback was already seen on test in the country.

