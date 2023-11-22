    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Tucson facelift revealed; expected in India in 2025

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 22 November 2023,19:57 PM IST

            We may have just got the new-generation Hyundai Tucson but it has already got a facelift globally and there are quite a few changes both on the outside and inside. This is the first major update for Hyundai’s mid-size SUV and we could expect to see it here in in late 2024-early 2025.

            Hyundai Tucson Left Side View

            Exterior and interior updates

            The signature grille has been updated on the outside while the rear bumper and alloy wheels have both been updated. Inside, Hyundai has added a new steering wheel, dashboard, climate control interface and a new gear lever that has now been moved from the centre console to the steering column. On the features front, the Tucson was already loaded up with things like level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an air purifier and a panoramic sunroof. Expect updates to the connected car technology.

            Hyundai Tucson Dashboard

            Engine details and competition

            The India-spec Tucson will continue with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel. Globally, these engines are offered with AT and MT options but the Indian market will only get the six-speed AT. The diesel-powered models in the higher specs also get AWD. Competition for this Hyundai Tucson includes the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Superb, Skoda Kodiaq and the BYD Atto 3 EV.

            Hyundai Tucson
            Hyundai Tucson ₹ 29.02 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Tucson | Hyundai Tucson

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Tucson facelift revealed; expected in India in 2025

            Hyundai Tucson facelift revealed; expected in India in 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat11/22/2023 19:57:25

            The updated Tucson gets cosmetic updates both inside and outside

            Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition launched at Rs. 20.07 lakh

            Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition launched at Rs. 20.07 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale11/22/2023 09:26:09

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors has introduced a new ‘Limited Edition’ based on the GX trim of the Innova Hycross in India. This new variant is available at a starting price of Rs. 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 40,000 more expensive than the standard variant.

            Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition launched in India

            Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Sound Edition launched in India

            By Desirazu Venkat11/21/2023 12:01:06

            The Virtus and Taigun Sound Editions are limited production and can only be booked online

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

            By Haji Chakralwale11/21/2023 11:50:55

            MG Motor India has hiked the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus in the country this month. The models are now dearer by up to Rs. 40,000.

            Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Music Edition leaked ahead of official launch tomorrow

            Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Music Edition leaked ahead of official launch tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat11/20/2023 18:50:18

            The Sound Edition gets an additional subwoofer as a part of the package

            Mahindra XU700 on-road prices in top 10 cities

            Mahindra XU700 on-road prices in top 10 cities

            By Haji Chakralwale11/20/2023 09:47:08

            The Mahindra XUV700 is the flagship SUV of the Indian automaker in the market. In this article, we will check the on-road prices of the XUV700 in the top 10 cities in India.

            No sunroof for next-gen India-bound Renault Duster?

            No sunroof for next-gen India-bound Renault Duster?

            By Desirazu Venkat11/18/2023 10:23:00

            This Renault Duster will be launched in India in 2025 with petrol power and automatic transmission options

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.00 - 10.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X4 M40i

            BMW X4 M40i

            ₹ 96.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars