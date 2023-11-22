Hyundai Tucson facelift revealed; expected in India in 2025

We may have just got the new-generation Hyundai Tucson but it has already got a facelift globally and there are quite a few changes both on the outside and inside. This is the first major update for Hyundai’s mid-size SUV and we could expect to see it here in in late 2024-early 2025.

Exterior and interior updates

The signature grille has been updated on the outside while the rear bumper and alloy wheels have both been updated. Inside, Hyundai has added a new steering wheel, dashboard, climate control interface and a new gear lever that has now been moved from the centre console to the steering column. On the features front, the Tucson was already loaded up with things like level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an air purifier and a panoramic sunroof. Expect updates to the connected car technology.

Engine details and competition

The India-spec Tucson will continue with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel. Globally, these engines are offered with AT and MT options but the Indian market will only get the six-speed AT. The diesel-powered models in the higher specs also get AWD. Competition for this Hyundai Tucson includes the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Superb, Skoda Kodiaq and the BYD Atto 3 EV.

Hyundai Tucson ₹ 29.02 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Tucson | Hyundai Tucson