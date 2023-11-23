Kia Seltos turbo-petrol real-world mileage revealed

The Kia Seltos facelift was launched in India in July this year. The model was introduced at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Later the automaker hiked the prices of the SUV and also introduced two new variants equipped with ADAS tech. Notably, the Seltos, with the new update also receive a new turbo-petrol engine and we have tested it for real-world fuel efficiency.

The one we sampled is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The company-claimed mileage of this iteration is 17.9kmpl. However, in our tests, the model returned 10.84kmpl in the city and 16.07kmpl on highway runs. The MID-displayed mileage was 9.8kmpl and 16.4kmpl, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Seltos facelift gets two more powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

