Hyundai cars waiting period as of June 2023

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) rolled out a total of 48,601 domestic car units in May 2023. While the demand for its vehicles continues to remain in the market, the manufacturer is having difficulty meeting the customers' needs. This, in return, has resulted in a long waiting period. If you are planning to book a Hyundai car this month, we have got our hands on the waiting period for the month of June 2023.

Models Waiting period Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4 to 6 weeks Hyundai i20 4 to 6 weeks Hyundai i20 N-Line 10 to 12 weeks Hyundai Verna 28 to 30 weeks Hyundai Creta 20 to 24 week Hyundai Venue 14 to 16 weeks Hyundai Aura 6 to 8 weeks Hyundai Alcazar 10 to 12 weeks Hyundai Tucson 6 to 12 weeks

In other news, the manufacturer is gearing up to launch its upcoming SUV, the Exter. The Tata Punch rival will be offered in seven trims namely, EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings for the compact SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

