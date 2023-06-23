Maruti Invicto MPV teased ahead of its official launch

Maruti Suzuki has officially released the first set of teasers of its upcoming MPV, the Invincto. Earlier called the Engage, the carmaker will launch the MPV on 5 July, 2023. It will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be sold via Nexa outlets in the country.

This time around, the manufacturer has teased the front grille and headlamps of the Invicto. The MPV gets a two-slat chrome grille with a hexagonal mesh design, new LED headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It will also sport different LED taillamps and front and rear bumpers when compared to the Innova Hycross.

Inside, the Invicto will stand apart from the Hycross with some minor tweaks. It will likely to continue with the powered Ottoman seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents with climate control, ambient lighting, and an ADAS suite. The MPV is likely to be offered in a single, fully-loaded variant.

Unlike the Hycross, the Invicto will be offered solely with a petrol-hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre mill will produce 184bhp and 188Nm of torque and will come paired with an e-CVT unit. Currently, the manufacturer has no plans in launching a pure gasoline motor for the MPV.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto