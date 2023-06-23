    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV arrives at dealer stockyards

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 23 June 2023,20:26 PM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the Invicto in India on 5 July, the MPV has started to arrive at dealer stockyards across the country. The Invicto MPV is based on Toyota Hycross and will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. 

            The spy pictures of the Invicto spotted at the stockyard confirm a two-slat chrome insert on the front grille along with a dual-tone swirl pattern for the alloy wheels. Furthermore, the lack of chrome around the grille, door handles, and the bumper hint at this being the mid-spec variant of the Invicto. 

            Since the Invicto is based on the higher variants of the Hycross, we expect it to be equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, cooled front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and seven and eight-seat layouts.

            Under the hood, the Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that will be mated to an electric motor and a battery pack to push out 184bhp. The powertrain will be linked to an e-CVT unit that will drive the front wheels.

            The bookings for the Invicto are underway for Rs. 25,000 and we expect it to be offered across three variants with multiple colour options.

            All Popular Cars