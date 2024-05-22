Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS and AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLS 600 and AMG S 63 E Performance in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 3.35 crore and Rs. 3.3 crore, respectively.

The 2024 GLS 600 features the revised Maybach grille along with inserts on the air inlets and revised front and rear bumpers. It also gets a new design for the alloy wheels that range between 21-inch and 23-inch in size. Besides this, the cabin of the GLS comes equipped with rear entertainment screens, refrigerated compartment, revised three-spoke steering wheel, and the latest software for the MBUX infotainment system.

Meanwhile, the most powerful S Class in the AMG 63 guise is powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 engine. However, it gets a 13.1kWh battery pack assist and a tweaked output of 802bhp. It boasts a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.3 seconds and an electric driving range of 33km.

