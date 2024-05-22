    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS and AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 22 May 2024,15:45 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLS 600 and AMG S 63 E Performance in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 3.35 crore and Rs. 3.3 crore, respectively.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front View

            The 2024 GLS 600 features the revised Maybach grille along with inserts on the air inlets and revised front and rear bumpers. It also gets a new design for the alloy wheels that range between 21-inch and 23-inch in size. Besides this, the cabin of the GLS comes equipped with rear entertainment screens, refrigerated compartment, revised three-spoke steering wheel, and the latest software for the MBUX infotainment system.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Right Front Three Quarter

            Meanwhile, the most powerful S Class in the AMG 63 guise is powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 engine. However, it gets a 13.1kWh battery pack assist and a tweaked output of 802bhp. It boasts a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.3 seconds and an electric driving range of 33km.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
            Mercedes-BenzMaybach GLS [2021-2024] ₹ N/A OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS | AMG GT 63 S E Performance | Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh

            Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/23/2024 12:37:07

            The Nissan Magnite has been launched in a new Geza Special Edition with a CVT gearbox.

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS and AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS and AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/22/2024 15:45:19

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLS 600 4Matic and AMG S 63 E Performance with more features and tweaked powertrains.

            Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select launched in India; priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select launched in India; priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/22/2024 12:54:30

            The Mahindra XUV700 is now available in a new AX5 Select variant with petrol and diesel powertrains.

            Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

            Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

            By Jay Shah05/21/2024 16:00:52

            The Mahindra Thar is now available in a new Deep Forest exterior shade.

            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/21/2024 12:00:05

            BYD India has achieved a new milestone by surpassing 1,000 bookings of the Seal in the country. The all-electric sedan was first launched in March and has quickly garnered popularity thanks to its aggressive pricing and unmatched performance in the segment.

            Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants temporarily closed

            Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants temporarily closed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/21/2024 11:21:21

            The bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants have been stopped.

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            By Jay Shah05/18/2024 09:51:18

            The Mercedes-Maybach 600 facelift will make its India launch on 22 May, 2024.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.85 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars