Discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on Tata cars in June 2023

Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on select models. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. We list the model-wise discount list.

Variants Total discounts XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+ Up to Rs. 35,000 XE and XT (O) Up to Rs. 33,000 CNG (all variants) Up to Rs. 43,000

Variants Total discounts Manual variants Up to Rs. 35,000 CNG (all variants) Up to Rs. 55,000 Automatic variants Up to Rs. 35,000

Variants Total discounts Petrol - DCA variants Rs. 30,000 Petrol variants, except XE, XE+, and DCA variants Rs. 28,000 Diesel (all variants) Rs. 30,000

All variants of Safari and Harrier get a uniform exchange and corporate discount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

Out of these, the Nexon compact SUV gets the least discount of Rs. 3,000 which can be availed only by corporate buyers.

