            Discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on Tata cars in June 2023

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 11 June 2023,10:58 AM IST

            Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on select models. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. We list the model-wise discount list.

            Tata Tiago

            Tata Harrier Right Front Three Quarter
            VariantsTotal discounts
            XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+Up to Rs. 35,000
            XE and XT (O)Up to Rs. 33,000
            CNG (all variants)Up to Rs. 43,000

            Tata Tigor

            Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter
            VariantsTotal discounts
            Manual variantsUp to Rs. 35,000
            CNG (all variants)Up to Rs. 55,000
            Automatic variantsUp to Rs. 35,000

            Tata Altroz

            Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter
            VariantsTotal discounts
            Petrol - DCA variantsRs. 30,000
            Petrol variants, except XE, XE+, and DCA variantsRs. 28,000
            Diesel (all variants)Rs. 30,000

            Tata Safari and Tata Harrier

            All variants of Safari and Harrier get a uniform exchange and corporate discount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively. 

            Tata Nexon

            Out of these, the Nexon compact SUV gets the least discount of Rs. 3,000 which can be availed only by corporate buyers.

            Tata Altroz
            Tata Altroz ₹ 6.60 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
