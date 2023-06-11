Discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on Tata cars in June 2023

Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on select models. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. We list the model-wise discount list.
Tata Tiago
|Variants
|Total discounts
|XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+
|Up to Rs. 35,000
|XE and XT (O)
|Up to Rs. 33,000
|CNG (all variants)
|Up to Rs. 43,000
Tata Tigor
|Variants
|Total discounts
|Manual variants
|Up to Rs. 35,000
|CNG (all variants)
|Up to Rs. 55,000
|Automatic variants
|Up to Rs. 35,000
Tata Altroz
|Variants
|Total discounts
|Petrol - DCA variants
|Rs. 30,000
|Petrol variants, except XE, XE+, and DCA variants
|Rs. 28,000
|Diesel (all variants)
|Rs. 30,000
Tata Safari and Tata Harrier
All variants of Safari and Harrier get a uniform exchange and corporate discount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.
Tata Nexon
Out of these, the Nexon compact SUV gets the least discount of Rs. 3,000 which can be availed only by corporate buyers.