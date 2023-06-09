Mercedes-Benz G400d launched in India at Rs. 2.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an all-new India-spec G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ and G 400d ‘AMG Line’ in the country with prices starting from Rs. 2.55 crore. The manufacturer has commenced the bookings for the SUVs against a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh and the deliveries will begin in Q4 of this year.

The key highlights of the G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ include 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with silver finish, a roof rack, a logo projector on ORVMs, a rear removable ladder, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and four exclusive exterior paint shades.

The G 400d AMG, on the other hand, gets 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, a Burmester sound system, sliding sunroof, widescreen cockpit, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

At the heart of the G 400d is a 3.0-litre diesel engine churning 325bhp and 700Nm of torque. The power is transferred to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission and the SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just over six seconds.

