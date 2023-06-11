Renault commences deliveries of BS6 2 updated Kiger and Triber in India

Renault India has commenced the deliveries of the BS6 Phase-2 updated Kiger and Triber in India. Apart from the updated engine, both models now debut with an enhanced safety package as standard.

The AMT versions of the Kiger and Triber are now priced at Rs. 8.55 lakh and Rs. 8.12 lakh, respectively. (all price, ex-showroom). As part of the standard safety features, both the models now come equipped with an electronic stability program, traction control system, hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Renault Kiger is now offered with two BS6 2-updated powertrain options. A 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit, while the latter belts our 97bhp and 160Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The Triber, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT unit.

