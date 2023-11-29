    Recently Viewed
            This is how the India-spec Renault Duster could look like

            Ninad Ambre

            Ninad Ambre

            Wednesday 29 November 2023,14:32 PM IST

            - More modern with new features

            - Dacia is a part of the Renault group

            The latest version of the Dacia Duster is about to be officially unveiled. The Renault Duster has always been identical to the Dacia Duster save for some minor changes like the grille and logo. Hence the upcoming India-spec Duster is expected to be similar to this latest iteration. Here are some leaked images hinting at the design changes.

            2024 Duster in leaked photos

            The Duster will be in its third-generation avatar this time, sporting a modern look but will continue to don that good stance and road presence.

            Renault Duster Left Rear Three Quarter

            We can expect the new Renault logo in the centre with a different grille, but a similar face as seen in the images.

            Renault Duster Front View

            This time around, there are fog lamps closer to the air curtains on the bumper. Meanwhile, the DRLs are integrated into the headlamps.

            Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

            The SUV is no more roundish and bulging in proportions like before, but mostly squared off in design. And, it rides on a fresh set of alloy wheels.

            Renault Duster Left Side View

            Even at the back, its looks boxy with a small windshield and a high-loading lip. The taillamp design is completely different from its predecessors.

            Renault Duster Dashboard

            Inside, the dashboard is refreshingly new with its revamped design along with revised air vents, making it look stylish and upmarket. Then there’s also a large floating touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

            The other features that will join the list could be automatic climate control, cruise control, premium sound system, and a sunroof. We hope the carmaker considers new tech like ADAS as well.

            Engine specifications expected for the new Duster

            The powertrain options for the Duster will continue to be petrol-only and it's highly unlikely that a diesel model will be considered. It will be powered by the familiar 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Renault considers CVT, AWD, and hybrid options on the Duster for the Indian market.

            Images Source 1 & 2

