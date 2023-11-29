This is how the India-spec Renault Duster could look like

- More modern with new features

The latest version of the Dacia Duster is about to be officially unveiled. The Renault Duster has always been identical to the Dacia Duster save for some minor changes like the grille and logo. Hence the upcoming India-spec Duster is expected to be similar to this latest iteration. Here are some leaked images hinting at the design changes.

2024 Duster in leaked photos

The Duster will be in its third-generation avatar this time, sporting a modern look but will continue to don that good stance and road presence.

We can expect the new Renault logo in the centre with a different grille, but a similar face as seen in the images.

This time around, there are fog lamps closer to the air curtains on the bumper. Meanwhile, the DRLs are integrated into the headlamps.

The SUV is no more roundish and bulging in proportions like before, but mostly squared off in design. And, it rides on a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Even at the back, its looks boxy with a small windshield and a high-loading lip. The taillamp design is completely different from its predecessors.

Inside, the dashboard is refreshingly new with its revamped design along with revised air vents, making it look stylish and upmarket. Then there’s also a large floating touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

The other features that will join the list could be automatic climate control, cruise control, premium sound system, and a sunroof. We hope the carmaker considers new tech like ADAS as well.

Engine specifications expected for the new Duster

The powertrain options for the Duster will continue to be petrol-only and it's highly unlikely that a diesel model will be considered. It will be powered by the familiar 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Renault considers CVT, AWD, and hybrid options on the Duster for the Indian market.

