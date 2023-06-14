Citroen C3 prices to be increased from 1 July

Citroen India has announced that it will hike prices of the C3 with effect from 1 July, 2023. The prices of the hatchback will be increased by up to Rs. 17,500 depending upon the variant. Currently, the C3 can be had in three trims including Live, Feel, and Shine with prices starting from Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former generates 80bhp and 115Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol, on the other hand, belts out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The C3 rivals the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the Maruti Ignis. However, it will also compete against the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Recently, the manufacturer also revealed the C3 Aircross in the country. This SUV is based on the C3’s architecture but borrows styling elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The model is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023.

