Hyundai Exter interior details leaked

The images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior have been leaked and surfaced online ahead of its official launch in July 2023. The Exter is Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV and will compete against the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Citroen C3 in the Indian market. The manufacturer has commenced bookings for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon after the launch.

As per the leaked images, the dashboard layout of the Exter looks quite similar to that of the Kia Carens. It gets an integrated touchscreen infotainment screen and a fully digital driver’s display. Moreover, a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, circular AC vents, and cruise control can also be seen in the images. The instrument cluster also features the Hindi language as an option.

Earlier, Hyundai confirmed that the Exter will get an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a burglar alarm, six airbags as standard, ESC, and ABS with EBD.

Under the hood, the Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This mill will come paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG variant.

In other news, the automaker has announced that Hardik Pandya will be the official brand ambassador for the Hyundai Exter.

