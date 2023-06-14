Volvo C40 Recharge breaks cover; to be launched in August

Volvo Car India today unveiled the C40 Recharge SUV in India. This is the second EV offering from the brand after the XC40 Recharge and will be offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. The prices of the SUV will be announced in August and the deliveries will commence in September 2023.

Propelling the Volvo C40 Recharge is a 78kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 405bhp and 660Nm of torque. The power generated is sent to all four wheels via the dual-motor setup. It boasts a range of 530km on a single, fully-charged battery and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes.

Built on the CMA skateboard platform, the Volvo C40 Recharge shares its profile with its sibling, the XC40 Recharge. It sports a closed front fascia, LED headlamps with ‘Thor’s Hammer DRLs, a coupe-style sloping roof, and vertical LED tail lamps. It sits on 19-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the coupe electric comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, four-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, and a three-spoke leather steering wheel. Moreover, it also gets a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, an air purifier, and dual-zone climate control.

