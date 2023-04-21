Citroen C3 Aircross to debut in India on 27 April

Citroen India has teased its upcoming three-row SUV, the C3 Aircross, confirming that the debut will take place on 27 April, 2023. This will be the third offering from the brand after the Citroen C3 hatchback and C5 Aircross. The seven-seater SUV is designed and developed in India and will share its underpinning with the C3 hatchback.

As seen in the teaser image, the C3 Aircross will debut with a split headlamp design and LED DRLs similar to the C3 hatch. The manufacturer won’t make any major changes to the front profile of the SUV. However, the biggest change will be the additional length from the C-pillar to accommodate an extra row of seats. The cabin is also expected to offer a more premium experience compared to its hatchback offering.

Powertrain options on the C3 Aircross will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit. The former is tuned to produce 80bhp and comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter belts out 109bhp and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Unlike its hatchback sibling, the C3 Aircross is likely to be offered with an automatic gearbox.

Upon its launch, the SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

