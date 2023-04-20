MG Comet EV breaks cover in India; to be launched on 26 April

MG Motor India has finally revealed its compact EV, the Comet. After the ZS EV, the Comet is the second electric offering from the manufacturer and is based on the GSEV platform. The production of the EV has already begun and is expected to be launched on 26 April 2023 in India.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Comet EV measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,640mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,010mm and can accommodate four passengers.

The two-door electric hatchback can be had in five exterior paint options namely Apple Green with Black Roof, Candy White with Black Roof, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White.

Inside, the cabin is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, ambient lighting, and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the Comet EV is likely to source its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque, providing a range of 230km on a single charge.

MG Comet EV ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

