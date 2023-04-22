Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts of up to Rs 50,000

Maruti’s compact tall boy the S-Presso is being offered discounts of up to Rs 50,000 for April 2023. The discounts are in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts and cash discounts. The deals vary from dealership and state to state, please check with your local dealer before investing.

Petrol manual and CNG

This is the widest in the S-Presso range in terms of versions and on them, you are getting discounts of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15000 and corporate discounts of Rs 5000. For the S-Presso CNG lineup, there are cash offers of up to Rs 25000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15000 and corporate offers of Rs 5000.

S-Presso AMT

The two pedal versions of the Maruti S-Presso only get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in India in 2019 and is their tall boy replacement for the A-Star and Maruti Ritz. It is offered with Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ₹ 4.27 Lakh Onwards

