            Citroen C3 Aircross EV in the works

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 02 August 2023,17:53 PM IST

            Citroen India recently announced key details of the C3 Aircross SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the coming months. We have now learned that an electric version of the C3 Aircross is on the cards.

            While official details are scarce at the moment, it is believed that the C3 Aircross EV could arrive sometime next year, and will become the second electric offering from the brand after the eC3. This model will join the mid-size electric SUV segment which currently consists of the XUV400 and MG ZS EV, and will be accompanied by the Elevate-based EV and Creta EV in the coming years.

            Citroen currently retails only one electric model in India, called the eC3. The electrified version of the brand’s hatchback is propelled by a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor, and returning a claimed range of up to 320km on a single, full charge. The power output is rated at 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. More details are likely to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

