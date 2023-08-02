Kia Seltos facelift waiting period extends up to 15 weeks

A few weeks ago, Kia launched the Seltos facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in seven variants across eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options, the Seltos now demands a waiting period in the country.

Currently, the Kia Seltos facelift attracts a waiting period of up to 15 weeks in India depending on the variants. While the Tech Line petrol variants command a waiting period of up to five weeks, the diesel variants, on the other hand, have a waiting period of eight to nine weeks. Potential buyers looking to purchase the GT Line and the X Line variants will have to wait for up to 15 weeks from the day of booking.

Kia offers the Seltos facelift in three powertrains – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-diesel, and a newly introduced 1.5-lire turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre NA petrol produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or an iVT unit. The 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and can be paired with an iMT unit or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, on the other hand, belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

