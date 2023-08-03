2023 Toyota Vellfire launched; prices in India start at Rs. 1.20 crore

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2023 Toyota Vellfire in India with prices starting from Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury MPV is offered in two variants, namely, VIP Grade and Hi Grade, across three exterior colour options.

Built on the brand’s TNGA-K platform, the 2023 Vellfire sports a large front grille with six horizontal slats, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and a newly designed alloy wheel. Inside, the cabin boasts a large touchscreen infotainment screen, captain seats with a massage function for the second row, powered sun blinds, and a sunroof.

Powering the new Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 190bhp and 240Nm of torque. This mill comes coupled with a CVT unit and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.28kmpl.

On the safety front, the MPV gets Toyota Safety Sense with features like a pre-collision safety system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, and adaptive high beam LED headlamps. Moreover, it gets more than 60 connect features like remote door lock and unlock, vehicle diagnostics, remote air conditioning, and driver monitoring alerts.

Commenting on the occasion, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, 'Today marks a momentous milestone in our India journey as we introduce the All-New Vellfire, a symbol of Toyota's class-leading technology, comfort and elegance. We are thrilled to present this masterpiece to the customers which represents the pinnacle of luxury while embracing a greener future. This further reflects our relentless efforts, by adopting multiple pathways towards realising ‘Carbon Neutrality’, and in line with the direction of the ‘Government of India’. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of mass electrification and offering sustainable mobility, as we strive to create a better tomorrow for all.”

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] ₹ N/A Onwards

