      BMW iX xDrive40 launched in India; First Look

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Monday 13 December 2021,13:04 PM IST

      BMW iX Left Front Three Quarter

      Introduction

      BMW recently announced its EV plans for the Indian car market and will arrive here with a three car line-up during the first quarter of 2022. The first car in this list is the iX SUV which has been launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore (introductory, All India ex-showroom). It’s a X5 sized SUV and is here to take on cars from Audi, Mercedes and Jaguar. So what’s it like? We recently had a chance to get up close and personal and here’s what we discovered about the iX.

      BMW iX Right Side View

      Exterior

      One glance at the iX and you know that it’s an SUV from the BMW stables. The overall shape, layout of elements, stance all speak of BMW. However, what we are also looking at here is BMW in an evolution; you could say a glimpse of what is expected to be the design language of their future models. 

      The first thing that catches your attention is the legendary kidney grille which is huge and is something you will not miss. As a part of the design you get these slim full-LED headlamps and these dual ‘L’ shaped elements that sit on the bumper. The X5 similarities exist thanks to the shape of the roofline, as well as the area under the D-pillar having wide haunches. You get these very funky looking 21-inch silver wheels with aerodynamic inserts between the actual spokes. The rear design feels most like any of the current ICE powered BMW models thanks to the layout of the elements. 

      BMW iX Steering Wheel

      Interior

      The cabin of the iX exudes a sense of family look but with everything in a very minimalistic layout. The most noticeable element of the dashboard is the massive dual screens that’s oriented towards the driver. You get a flat bottom which feels much like what BMW offers in its current range of vehicles and this is crucial because it will feel familiar to those looking to upgrade from one BMW model to another. 

      BMW iX Rear Seats

      Space is not an issue at all both in the first and second row due to the car’s size and length. At the rear, the floor is flat and while space is not an issue, we did find that the rear seat base is a bit low. The boot is massive and with the rear seats folded down, you have an almost flat and wide space that’s more than capable of holding a lot of cargo if you figure out how to smartly package everything.   The iX, has taken family look philosophy and interpreted it in a way that has allowed them to bridge both their current vehicle design as well as what is coming down the road from them in the future.  In terms of features for the iX, you get multi-zone climate control, dual full HD digital displays, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, frameless windows, parking assist plus, head-up display, virtual assistant and wireless charging. On the safety front, there are eight airbags, a stability programme, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, TPMS and BMW’s Active Protect Assist as well as Driving Assist.    

      BMW iX Engine Shot

      Powertrain

      The iX in this xDrive40 gets two electric motors that produce 321.5bhp/630Nm with a single-speed transmission sending power to the rear wheels. The xDrive is primarily an RWD system with the front getting power only in low grip situations. You get a 76.6kwh battery pack that has a WLTP range of 425km and the capability to take advantage of a charging system of up to 150 kW. BMW says that when charged at this level you can regain a range of 95km in just 10 minutes.

      BMW iX Open Fuel Lid

      All buyers will get an 11kW wallbox/3-phase charger and an emergency 2.3kW/single charger as a part of the deal when buying the car. All of BMW’s dealerships across the country have been fitted with fast charging capability as well as the capability to service the iX offering the chance of pan India ownership right from the beginning.   

      BMW iX Rear View

      Price and competition 

      BMW has priced the iX at Rs 1. 16 crore (all-India ex-showroom Introductory) with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2022. It’s the first of its new generation EVs and will be joined by an electric Mini and the i4 sedan by the second half of 2022. The iX is a rival for the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Jaguar i-Pace, Porsche Taycan as well as future models from Maserati.  

      Photography: Kapil Angane

      All Popular Cars