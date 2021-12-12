  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - First Look

      Ninad Ambre

      Ninad Ambre

      Sunday 12 December 2021,20:59 PM IST

      Introduction

      Volkswagen has launched the refreshed version of the Tiguan for the Indian market. This is also the last launch from the carmaker in India this year. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in its current generation is already available in global markets. The SUV was first showcased back in March this year. However, its launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing chip crisis as well. But it's now here, and available at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh. Let's take a closer look at its finer details.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Left Front Three Quarter

      Exterior

      In its latest iteration, this model of the Tiguan still retains its boxy yet bold design from its predecessor. Though not a major revamp, Volkswagen has reworked the exterior looks. Most of the cosmetic updates are at the front, including the tweaked front grille which now comes with chrome accents. Then, there are dual-barrel LED matrix headlamps with I.Q light, LED DRLs, and a reworked bumper with triangular housing. Most of these changes remain identical and are in line with the model globally on sale. New alloys make for the changes on the side profile. Its design has changed with the character lines being more prominent now. Round at the back, there are only some subtle changes like the 'TIGUAN' lettering on the tailgate, and the LED tail lights that now look slimmer.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

      Interior

      We'd got a sneak peek of the interior earlier, still, many things are now confirmed. Starting with the overall layout and design, it remains unchanged, save for some small bits that add to the much-needed appeal. For example, Volkswagen has replaced the conventional rotary knobs for air-con controls with a touchpad, which we've seen on the international model currently on sale. The digital instrument cluster behind the newly designed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and many such note-worthy features have also made it to the India-spec model. What’s more, even the centrally placed touchscreen display is updated with additional features for entertainment needs and comes with connected tech as well.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

      Several other features include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and much more. Needless to say, the Tiguan also continues to offer drive and safety features like six airbags, cruise control, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera, and Driver Alert System, among many others.

      Volkswagen Tiguan AC Controls

      Engine and Gearbox

      Now, in line with the no-diesel strategy, we only have the option of the brand's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This four-cylinder unit comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. Another good thing is that this engine churns out 188bhp of power, which is more than the previous TDI diesel engine. This time torque is rated at 320Nm, still close to its diesel predecessor. Furthermore, the brand's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system continues with the SUV being based on the MQB platform. The latter underpins several models on offer from different brands under the Volkswagen Group. Also, lest we forget, the fuel efficiency is rated at 12.65kmpl.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Engine Shot

      Conclusion

      The Volkswagen Tiguan will take on rivals like the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5, among others. Yes, we'd expected Volkswagen to continue with the two basic trims it earlier offered for the Tiguan. This includes the Comfortline and Highline. However, now there's only one fully loaded variant known as Elegance. Well, going by the current trends, we would have liked it if the carmaker could have introduced additional trims as it did for its other sibling, the Taigun. This could have made the Tiguan more lucrative at different price points for prospective buyers. Nonetheless, the production of the new Tiguan SUV had already begun at the carmaker's facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. So, the good thing is, deliveries will also start soon. In fact, as early as mid of next month.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Front View

      Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

      Volkswagen Tiguan
      Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - First Look

      2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - First Look

      By Ninad Ambre12/12/2021 20:59:49

      Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan facelift in the country at Rs 31.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

      Audi begins assembling the new Q7 in India

      Audi begins assembling the new Q7 in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/12/2021 09:23:25

      Audi is going to launch the new Q7 in the country soon.

      MG Hector surpasses 72,000 unit sales milestone

      MG Hector surpasses 72,000 unit sales milestone

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/10/2021 16:54:26

      MG Motor India has also commenced exports of the model from its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat to Nepal.

      MG to launch a new EV in India in early 2023

      MG to launch a new EV in India in early 2023

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/10/2021 16:43:11

      MG Motor India has announced the arrival of its next product for the local market, which will be an EV positioned in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 10 lakh unit sales milestone

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 10 lakh unit sales milestone

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/09/2021 13:24:38

      The Maruti Baleno has achieved the celebratory milestone more than six years after the model was originally introduced back in 2015.

      Audi India opens up a new pre-owned car showroom in Chandigarh

      Audi India opens up a new pre-owned car showroom in Chandigarh

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/09/2021 09:43:35

      Audi recently set up two used-car showrooms in Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar.

      Tata Motors increases prices of Safari AT variants by up to Rs 7,000

      Tata Motors increases prices of Safari AT variants by up to Rs 7,000

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/08/2021 16:51:16

      The automatic version of the new Tata Safari is offered in eight variants including XMA, XZA, XZA Plus, XZA Plus six-seat, XZA Plus Adventure, XZA Plus Adventure six-seat, XZA Plus Gold, and XZA Plus Gold six-seat.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra eXUV300

      Mahindra eXUV300

      ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      ₹ 1.70 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Macan

      Porsche Macan

      ₹ 83.21 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars