2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - First Look

Introduction

Volkswagen has launched the refreshed version of the Tiguan for the Indian market. This is also the last launch from the carmaker in India this year. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in its current generation is already available in global markets. The SUV was first showcased back in March this year. However, its launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing chip crisis as well. But it's now here, and available at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh. Let's take a closer look at its finer details.

Exterior

In its latest iteration, this model of the Tiguan still retains its boxy yet bold design from its predecessor. Though not a major revamp, Volkswagen has reworked the exterior looks. Most of the cosmetic updates are at the front, including the tweaked front grille which now comes with chrome accents. Then, there are dual-barrel LED matrix headlamps with I.Q light, LED DRLs, and a reworked bumper with triangular housing. Most of these changes remain identical and are in line with the model globally on sale. New alloys make for the changes on the side profile. Its design has changed with the character lines being more prominent now. Round at the back, there are only some subtle changes like the 'TIGUAN' lettering on the tailgate, and the LED tail lights that now look slimmer.

Interior

We'd got a sneak peek of the interior earlier, still, many things are now confirmed. Starting with the overall layout and design, it remains unchanged, save for some small bits that add to the much-needed appeal. For example, Volkswagen has replaced the conventional rotary knobs for air-con controls with a touchpad, which we've seen on the international model currently on sale. The digital instrument cluster behind the newly designed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and many such note-worthy features have also made it to the India-spec model. What’s more, even the centrally placed touchscreen display is updated with additional features for entertainment needs and comes with connected tech as well.

Several other features include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and much more. Needless to say, the Tiguan also continues to offer drive and safety features like six airbags, cruise control, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera, and Driver Alert System, among many others.

Engine and Gearbox

Now, in line with the no-diesel strategy, we only have the option of the brand's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This four-cylinder unit comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. Another good thing is that this engine churns out 188bhp of power, which is more than the previous TDI diesel engine. This time torque is rated at 320Nm, still close to its diesel predecessor. Furthermore, the brand's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system continues with the SUV being based on the MQB platform. The latter underpins several models on offer from different brands under the Volkswagen Group. Also, lest we forget, the fuel efficiency is rated at 12.65kmpl.

Conclusion

The Volkswagen Tiguan will take on rivals like the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5, among others. Yes, we'd expected Volkswagen to continue with the two basic trims it earlier offered for the Tiguan. This includes the Comfortline and Highline. However, now there's only one fully loaded variant known as Elegance. Well, going by the current trends, we would have liked it if the carmaker could have introduced additional trims as it did for its other sibling, the Taigun. This could have made the Tiguan more lucrative at different price points for prospective buyers. Nonetheless, the production of the new Tiguan SUV had already begun at the carmaker's facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. So, the good thing is, deliveries will also start soon. In fact, as early as mid of next month.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

