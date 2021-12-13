BMW launches all-electric iX in India at Rs 1.16 crore

German luxury automaker BMW has introduced its first-ever electric model in India, the iX. The electric SUV is available in a single variant, called the iX xDrive40 and is priced at Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). More importantly, the carmaker has opened up bookings for the iX while its deliveries will begin in April 2022. Interestingly, BMW is giving away an 11kW wall box charger with the iX “as an introductory offer”.

The iX features a novel design philosophy of the brand. Starting with the front, it gets the tallest ever kidney grille fitted to a BMW, split and narrower LED headlights and air ducts in the bumper. The electric SUV also features 21-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, rear LED lights and a panoramic sunroof. Apart from the design, the iX uses the fifth-generation Cluster Architecture (CLAR). This futuristic BMW also gets flush door handles, powered door opening, intelligent grille and ADAS.

The cabin wears olive leaf tanned natural leather upholstery in Castanea colour. Not to forget, BMW has given a first-of-its-kind hexagonal-shaped steering wheel in the iX and a single-piece two curved display. There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. In addition, the iX comes with four-zone temperature control, ambient lighting, electronically adjustable seats with lumbar support and massage function, dynamic contour lighting and a head-up display.

With a 76.6kWh battery pack, the all-electric BMW iX can travel up to 425km on a full charge, as per WLTP. Besides, it generates 322bhp and 630Nm of torque. Apart from that, the iX can be charged with both AC and DC chargers and has a fast-charging capacity of up to 150kW. The 11kW wall box charger can charge the SUV 100 per cent in about seven hours. On the other hand, to complete 80 per cent using either 50 or 150kW, it takes approximately 73 and 31 minutes, respectively. Meanwhile, the India-spec iX takes on the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

On the launch occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “In a rapidly changing world, the first-ever BMW iX is the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ for a new generation. Latest BMW eDrive technology, combined with the functionality of X5, dynamics of X6 and striking appearance of X7, has given birth to the symbol of a new age. Born Electric, the BMW iX imbibes the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials. It is so much more than a car - it's a modern way of life. It is Joy, born again!”

