    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 26 December 2023,15:00 PM IST

            As the year is coming to a close, select Maruti dealers are offering big discounts and benefits on the S-Presso hatchback. The deal includes a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The more eco-friendly CNG variants can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The offer vary from dealer to dealer and region, please check with your local Maruti Arena dealer before applying for the offer.

            Currently in its fourth year of sale, the Maruti S-Presso can be had in four variants across seven colour options. The only engine on offer is Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-Series petrol that produces 67bhp/96Nm and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The CNG version produces 59bhp/72Nm and can be had with only a five-speed MT.

            It is rival for the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Punch, Maruti Celerio and the Renault Kwid. You can also look at entry-level versions of the Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
            Maruti SuzukiS-Presso ₹ 4.27 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

            Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/27/2023 11:39:32

            At the same event, the brand will announce its plans for the entire year, including new arrivals.

            Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

            Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2023 15:09:45

            This will be the most major price hike for the Magnite in over a year

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2023 15:00:35

            The discounts are valid till December 31

            New Hyundai Creta set for India debut on 16 January

            New Hyundai Creta set for India debut on 16 January

            By Desirazu Venkat12/24/2023 15:19:53

            We expect Hyundai to announce prices for the Creta on 16 January

            First TATA.ev store opens in Gurugram

            First TATA.ev store opens in Gurugram

            By CarWale Team12/22/2023 21:02:58

            tata is expected to open 10 more stores over the course of 2024

            First BNCAP crash test results revealed; Tata Harrier and Safari score five-stars

            First BNCAP crash test results revealed; Tata Harrier and Safari score five-stars

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/21/2023 12:17:10

            The first set of results for the new Bharat NCAP or BNCAP crash test have been announced, with Tata’s SUVs scoring top honours.

            2024 Kia Sonet bookings open; likely to be launched next month

            2024 Kia Sonet bookings open; likely to be launched next month

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/20/2023 15:59:14

            Kia India has officially commenced bookings of the new Sonet facelift for Rs. 25,000.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.70 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai Stargazer

            Hyundai Stargazer

            ₹ 9.60 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.89 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Panamera

            Porsche Panamera

            ₹ 1.68 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars