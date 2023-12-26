Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

As the year is coming to a close, select Maruti dealers are offering big discounts and benefits on the S-Presso hatchback. The deal includes a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The more eco-friendly CNG variants can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The offer vary from dealer to dealer and region, please check with your local Maruti Arena dealer before applying for the offer.

Currently in its fourth year of sale, the Maruti S-Presso can be had in four variants across seven colour options. The only engine on offer is Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-Series petrol that produces 67bhp/96Nm and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The CNG version produces 59bhp/72Nm and can be had with only a five-speed MT.

It is rival for the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Punch, Maruti Celerio and the Renault Kwid. You can also look at entry-level versions of the Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Maruti Suzuki | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso