New Hyundai Creta set for India debut on 16 January

At long last, the updated Hyundai Creta will be launched in India on 16 January 2024. This will be the first major facelift for the popular SUV and it is expected to get mechanical and cosmetic changes as a part of the upgrade.

On the outside, the overall design has been retained but now with the parametric jewel grille integrated into the face. Based on what’s come for the Kia Seltos facelift, we can expect the India-spec Creta facelift to get dual-zone climate control, level-2 ADAS, full-digital instrument cluster, bigger display for the infotainment system and powered front seats with ventilation.

The big mechanical change will be the 1.5-litre GDi Turbo petrol engine producing 160bhp/253Nm and can be had with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The other engine options include a NA 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both of these engines will be offered with a six-speed iMT or in the case of the latter, also a six-speed AT.

The Creta is the OG when it comes to the D-SUV and since its arrival in 2015, the segment has quite a few biggies like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the MG Astor.

