Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

Prices of the Nissan Magnite will be hiked from January 2024. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).The hike has been attributed to rising input costs and inflationary pressure. However,those planning to book the Magnite SUV can get various benefits till 31 December 2023.

The Nissan Magnite can be had in the XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, Kuro Edition, and Geza Edition trim levels. There are two powertrains- a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Depending on the engine, the transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT.

The Magnite is Nissan’s sole model on sale in India but will be joined by Nissan’s version of the Duster, Jogger as well as an a-segment EV and a rebadged Triber MPV. It is rival for the likes of the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Maruti Fronx.

