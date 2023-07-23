;
    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 23 July 2023,11:20 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has expanded its portfolio with Invicto, a new entrant in the premium MPV space in India. With this, the Indian carmaker currently has entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, lifestyle SUVs, and MPVs in the market. And if you are planning to pick Maruti’s offering in any of the above-listed segments, learn about the waiting period in this article. 

            Starting with the entry-level models, the Eeco and the Alto K10 currently demand a waiting period of six to eight weeks. Apart from the two, other hatchbacks like Celerio, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Swift are readily available without any waiting period. Then the Baleno and the Ignis will take one to three weeks to be shipped on order.

            The Maruti Suzuki sedans, the Dzire and the Ciaz command a waiting period of up to 32 and four weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, buyers of the Baleno and the crossover version of it, the Fronx will have to wait up to 14 weeks depending on the model and variants. 

            Among the range, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has the longest waiting period of up to 90 weeks. Followed by the Brezza and the Jimny at 42 and 26 weeks, respectively.  Lastly, the Grand Vitara and the XL6 have a waiting period of four to 20 weeks.

            The abovementioned waiting period is for Delhi city. This may vary depending on the region, dealership, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised dealership to get more information.

            Maruti Suzuki

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale07/23/2023 11:20:47

            Maruti Suzuki has expanded its portfolio with Invicto, a new entrant in the premium MPV space in India. With this, the Indian carmaker currently has entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, lifestyle SUVs, and MPVs in the market. And if you are planning to pick Maruti’s offering in any of the above-listed segments, learn about the waiting period in this article.

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/22/2023 08:43:41

            The camp will be held from July 17 to July 23

            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/21/2023 10:50:45

            Kia India has finally launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three main trims, 18 variants, and three powertrain options. The deliveries of the updated model are set to begin in the coming days.

            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2023 22:04:33

            These are new mid-spec variants for the Tata Altroz

            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            By Jay Shah07/20/2023 12:26:50

            The Maruti Brezza has undergone a revision in its feature list and powertrain. The automaker has removed a handful of safety features and the mild-hybrid tech for all manual trims. While Maruti has not released an official statement, the changes have been implemented in the model’s official brochure.

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/19/2023 18:59:16

            Tata Motors has increased the prices of its range in India with effect from 17 July, 2023. The carmaker stated that the reason behind the price revision is to offset the high input and operational costs. Models including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari have incurred price increments.

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            By Desirazu Venkat07/19/2023 15:58:52

            Our first drive review of the Kia Seltos

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

            Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars