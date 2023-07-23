All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its portfolio with Invicto, a new entrant in the premium MPV space in India. With this, the Indian carmaker currently has entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, lifestyle SUVs, and MPVs in the market. And if you are planning to pick Maruti’s offering in any of the above-listed segments, learn about the waiting period in this article.

Starting with the entry-level models, the Eeco and the Alto K10 currently demand a waiting period of six to eight weeks. Apart from the two, other hatchbacks like Celerio, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Swift are readily available without any waiting period. Then the Baleno and the Ignis will take one to three weeks to be shipped on order.

The Maruti Suzuki sedans, the Dzire and the Ciaz command a waiting period of up to 32 and four weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, buyers of the Baleno and the crossover version of it, the Fronx will have to wait up to 14 weeks depending on the model and variants.

Among the range, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has the longest waiting period of up to 90 weeks. Followed by the Brezza and the Jimny at 42 and 26 weeks, respectively. Lastly, the Grand Vitara and the XL6 have a waiting period of four to 20 weeks.

The abovementioned waiting period is for Delhi city. This may vary depending on the region, dealership, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised dealership to get more information.

