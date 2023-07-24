;
    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Range Rover Velar launched in India at Rs. 93 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 24 July 2023,17:56 PM IST

            JLR India has launched the new Range Rover Velar in India at a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV is offered in a single top-spec Dynamic HSE variant across two powertrains and four colour options. The bookings of the Velar facelift are already underway with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2023.

            In terms of changes, the new Velar retains the overall shape with a new grille, pixel LED headlamps, revised DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps. Moreover, the alloys get a new treatment as well with flared wheel arches.

            On the inside, the Velar facelift comes loaded with a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, an air purifier, and active road noise cancellation tech.  With the new Velar, customers can choose from two interior trim options, namely, Caraway and Deep Garnet. 

            Mechanically, the Velar continues to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is tuned to produce 296bhp and 400Nm of torque while the latter churns out 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic unit bundled with the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system.

            Land Rover Range Rover Velar
            Land Rover Range Rover Velar ₹ 93.00 Lakh Onwards
            All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
            Land Rover | Range Rover Velar | Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Range Rover Velar launched in India at Rs. 93 lakh

            New Range Rover Velar launched in India at Rs. 93 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/24/2023 17:56:19

            JLR India has launched the new Range Rover Velar in India at a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV is offered in a single top-spec Dynamic HSE variant across two powertrains and four colour options. The bookings of the Velar facelift are already underway with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2023.

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale07/23/2023 11:20:47

            Maruti Suzuki has expanded its portfolio with Invicto, a new entrant in the premium MPV space in India. With this, the Indian carmaker currently has entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, lifestyle SUVs, and MPVs in the market. And if you are planning to pick Maruti’s offering in any of the above-listed segments, learn about the waiting period in this article.

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/22/2023 08:43:41

            The camp will be held from July 17 to July 23

            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/21/2023 10:50:45

            Kia India has finally launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three main trims, 18 variants, and three powertrain options. The deliveries of the updated model are set to begin in the coming days.

            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2023 22:04:33

            These are new mid-spec variants for the Tata Altroz

            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            By Jay Shah07/20/2023 12:26:50

            The Maruti Brezza has undergone a revision in its feature list and powertrain. The automaker has removed a handful of safety features and the mild-hybrid tech for all manual trims. While Maruti has not released an official statement, the changes have been implemented in the model’s official brochure.

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/19/2023 18:59:16

            Tata Motors has increased the prices of its range in India with effect from 17 July, 2023. The carmaker stated that the reason behind the price revision is to offset the high input and operational costs. Models including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari have incurred price increments.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            ₹ 93.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars