New Range Rover Velar launched in India at Rs. 93 lakh

JLR India has launched the new Range Rover Velar in India at a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV is offered in a single top-spec Dynamic HSE variant across two powertrains and four colour options. The bookings of the Velar facelift are already underway with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2023.

In terms of changes, the new Velar retains the overall shape with a new grille, pixel LED headlamps, revised DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps. Moreover, the alloys get a new treatment as well with flared wheel arches.

On the inside, the Velar facelift comes loaded with a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, an air purifier, and active road noise cancellation tech. With the new Velar, customers can choose from two interior trim options, namely, Caraway and Deep Garnet.

Mechanically, the Velar continues to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is tuned to produce 296bhp and 400Nm of torque while the latter churns out 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic unit bundled with the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system.

