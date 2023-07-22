Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

Monsoon service camp

Renault has announced a nationwide monsoon service camp from July 17 to July 23.The camp will offer Renault owners a complementary car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India, enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Vehicles will be checked by skilled and well-qualified service technicians for safe and problem-free driving during monsoon season.

Customers visiting the dealerships can avail of offers including a 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories, along with a 15 per cent discount on labour charges. In addition, My Renault Customers (MYR) will also get an additional 5 per cent discount on selected parts and accessories. Renault India will also be offering a 10 per cent discount on ‘Renault Secure’ and “Renault Assist” which offers extended warranty and roadside assistance.

Official statement

Talking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at Renault India, 'We are delighted to announce the nationwide launch of the 'Renault Monsoon Camp' for our valued customers across India. At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Monsoon Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

