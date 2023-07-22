;
    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 22 July 2023,08:43 AM IST

            Monsoon service camp

            Renault has announced a nationwide monsoon service camp from July 17 to July 23.The camp will offer Renault owners a complementary car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India, enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Vehicles will be checked by skilled and well-qualified service technicians for safe and problem-free driving during monsoon season. 

            Customers visiting the dealerships can avail of offers including a 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories, along with a 15 per cent discount on labour charges. In addition, My Renault Customers (MYR) will also get an additional 5 per cent discount on selected parts and accessories. Renault India will also be offering a 10 per cent discount on ‘Renault Secure’ and “Renault Assist” which offers extended warranty and roadside assistance. 

            Official statement 

            Talking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at Renault India, 'We are delighted to announce the nationwide launch of the 'Renault Monsoon Camp' for our valued customers across India. At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Monsoon Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

            Renault Kiger
            Renault Kiger ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Renault Kiger | Kiger

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            All Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period in July 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale07/23/2023 11:20:47

            Maruti Suzuki has expanded its portfolio with Invicto, a new entrant in the premium MPV space in India. With this, the Indian carmaker currently has entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, lifestyle SUVs, and MPVs in the market. And if you are planning to pick Maruti’s offering in any of the above-listed segments, learn about the waiting period in this article.

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            Renault announces nationwide monsoon camp

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/22/2023 08:43:41

            The camp will be held from July 17 to July 23

            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/21/2023 10:50:45

            Kia India has finally launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three main trims, 18 variants, and three powertrain options. The deliveries of the updated model are set to begin in the coming days.

            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            Tata Altroz gets new XM and XM(S) variant; prices start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2023 22:04:33

            These are new mid-spec variants for the Tata Altroz

            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            By Jay Shah07/20/2023 12:26:50

            The Maruti Brezza has undergone a revision in its feature list and powertrain. The automaker has removed a handful of safety features and the mild-hybrid tech for all manual trims. While Maruti has not released an official statement, the changes have been implemented in the model’s official brochure.

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/19/2023 18:59:16

            Tata Motors has increased the prices of its range in India with effect from 17 July, 2023. The carmaker stated that the reason behind the price revision is to offset the high input and operational costs. Models including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari have incurred price increments.

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            By Desirazu Venkat07/19/2023 15:58:52

            Our first drive review of the Kia Seltos

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

            Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars