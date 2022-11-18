2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee — First Look

Introduction

The 2022 Grand Cherokee is the latest offering from Jeep and will be the company's flagship for the Indian market. It will also be the company's fourth product to be made in India after the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler, making India the only country producing four nameplates outside North America. Moreover, Jeep says the Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making this one a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. Let us take a closer look at the SUV which is now the fifth-generation model.

Exterior

Like all the Jeep SUVs, the new Grand Cherokee also features the brand's typical seven-slot grille. This one is, however, a little slim and features LED headlamps on either side. It also gets LED daytime running lights integrated into the main headlamp cluster and LED fog lamps that are mounted on the bumper. Jeep asserts that the all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style are combined to improve vehicle performance, safety, and reliability. The Grand Cherokee brand debuted 30 years ago. And though this one is a modern take on it, it's a contemporary luxury SUV that draws styling cues from its previous generations.

Interior

The SUV is offered in a five-seat configuration and given its massive proportions, it's quite spacious inside. Then, the panoramic sunroof adds to the delight. The fit, finish, and quality of materials inside are good and not only give a premium feel but also provide a comfortable experience. And lest we forget, it gets a humongous boot! We shall detail it all in the review, but for now, let's give you a gist of the safety and convenience features.

The newest USP and the highlight inside is a dedicated screen for the passenger. This touchscreen has separate controls and the interesting thing is that this screen isn't visible to the driver, thus preventing any distraction. Other than that, the SUV also comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. In fact, the count on the number of screens inside has increased as the internal mirror is also a screen giving a view through the camera. Besides, other noteworthy features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, and a head-up display. Yes, it's loaded with a host of equipment including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multiple airbags, and electronic stability control, amongst others.

Engine and gearbox

Globally, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is available with multiple engines and gearbox choices. However, this India-spec model gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It's a powerful engine producing 268hp and 400Nm of torque. Plus, given the Jeep brand name and the off-road legacy, it also boasts Jeep’s Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive system along with selectable terrain modes.

Launch, timeline, and competition

Jeep has ensured that they keep the 'Go anywhere' legacy alive with the Grand Cherokee, in fact, now with more luxury appointments. It has been launched in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 77.5 lakh, putting it in the price bracket of other luxury SUVs like the BMW X5, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, etc. The good thing is that the Grand Cherokee is being assembled at Jeep's Ranjangaon plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month. One can book it online on the company’s website or by visiting select Jeep dealerships across the country.

