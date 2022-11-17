  • location
            2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India at Rs 77.50 lakh

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Thursday 17 November 2022,16:32 PM IST

            Post much wait, Jeep India has launched the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee in the country at a starting price of Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available at select Jeep dealerships in the country and deliveries will commence by the end of this month. The company claims that the new model is designed and engineered to deliver superior performance both on and off the road. 

            Under the hood, the new Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre I-4 twin-scroll turbocharger gasoline engine that belts out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Further, the SUV is equipped with a C-EGR system, central direct injection, independent liquid cooling of the intake air, throttle body, and turbo which is believed to deliver high levels of performance and reduced fuel consumption. The diamond-like coating (DLC) on the floating piston pins claims to reduce friction.

            The exterior is highlighted by a traditional seven-slot grille and long-range radar. Further, it gets a lowered roof and beltline which is complemented by wide window glass that helps in improving the aerodynamic performance without impacting the cabin space. The SUV rides on a set of 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, LED reflector headlights, LED taillights, and LED fog lamps. 

            As for the interior, the new Grand Cherokee gets premium upholstery and LED ambient lighting system. The feature list includes a full-colour 10-inch windshield head-up display (HUD), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, electric IRVM, heated/ventilated seat options, and over-the-map updates. Interestingly, the new Cherokee gets the latest Uconnect 5 system, which includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen radio and two 10.25-inch digital instrument panel displays.  

            The safety equipment list includes multiple airbags, collision warning with active braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, rear cross path detection, active lane management, advanced brake assist, ParkView rear camera, ParkSense assist, TPMS, drowsy driver detection system, and a 360-degree surround view camera with washers.

