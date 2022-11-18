Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG in India at Rs 5.95 lakh

After introducing the CNG versions of the Swift, Baleno, and XL6, Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its S-CNG vehicle line-up in India with the new Alto K10 CNG. Based on the VXi variant of the ICE model, the CNG-powered hatchback costs Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, Maruti now offers 13 CNG-powered vehicles in the country.

Powering the Alto K10 CNG is a K10C 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. It delivers 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm in the CNG mode. Whereas, the petrol engine makes 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Notably, the Alto K10 CNG provides a claimed mileage of 33.85km/kg.

Maruti launched the third-generation Alto K10 in India in August 2022. This generation update brought several significant changes to the hatchback, such as a digital instrument cluster, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with SmartPlay Pro Studio, a multi-functional steering wheel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and so on. Further, it uses the new Heartect platform, thus benefiting from an additional wheelbase and boot space.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel efficiency.”

He added, “I am delighted to share that we have sold more than one million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over one million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions.”

