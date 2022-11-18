  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG in India at Rs 5.95 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 18 November 2022,17:53 PM IST

            After introducing the CNG versions of the Swift, Baleno, and XL6, Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its S-CNG vehicle line-up in India with the new Alto K10 CNG. Based on the VXi variant of the ICE model, the CNG-powered hatchback costs Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, Maruti now offers 13 CNG-powered vehicles in the country.

            Powering the Alto K10 CNG is a K10C 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. It delivers 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm in the CNG mode. Whereas, the petrol engine makes 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Notably, the Alto K10 CNG provides a claimed mileage of 33.85km/kg.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Left Rear Three Quarter

            Maruti launched the third-generation Alto K10 in India in August 2022. This generation update brought several significant changes to the hatchback, such as a digital instrument cluster, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with SmartPlay Pro Studio, a multi-functional steering wheel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and so on. Further, it uses the new Heartect platform, thus benefiting from an additional wheelbase and boot space.

            Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel efficiency.” 

            He added, “I am delighted to share that we have sold more than one million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over one million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions.”

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 ₹ 3.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | Alto K10 VXi S-CNG

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen India partners with ICICI Lombard GIC for insurance services

            Citroen India partners with ICICI Lombard GIC for insurance services

            By Nikhil Puthran11/18/2022 20:11:18

            ICICI Lombard GIC claims to offer faster claim settlement through various technology-based solutions

            Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG in India at Rs 5.95 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG in India at Rs 5.95 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/18/2022 17:53:21

            The third-gen Alto K10 was launched in August 2022.

            2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee — First Look

            2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee — First Look

            By Ninad Ambre11/18/2022 16:22:32

            The 2022 Grand Cherokee is the latest offering from Jeep and will be the company's flagship for the Indian market. It will also be the company's fourth product to be made in India after the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler, making India the only country producing four nameplates outside North America. Moreover, Jeep says the Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making this one a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. Let us take a closer look at the SUV which is now the fifth-generation model.

            2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India at Rs 77.50 lakh

            2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India at Rs 77.50 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran11/17/2022 16:32:55

            Designed and engineered to deliver superior performance both on and off the road

            New Toyota Prius globally unveiled

            New Toyota Prius globally unveiled

            By Nikhil Puthran11/16/2022 19:36:00

            Equipped with the fifth-generation hybrid system and second-generation TNGA platform

            Toyota India teases the all-new Innova Hycross

            Toyota India teases the all-new Innova Hycross

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/16/2022 17:40:11

            The new-gen Innova Hycross will make its global debut on 21 November, 2022.

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch tomorrow

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/16/2022 14:17:25

            The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be produced at the Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            ₹ 77.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 33.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin DBX

            Aston Martin DBX

            ₹ 3.82 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars