Volvo XC40 Recharge to be assembled locally in India

Volvo Car India has announced that the recently unveiled Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be assembled locally at the brand’s Hosakote plant in Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge is slated to be launched next month with deliveries set to commence from October 2022.

The luxury carmaker started assembling its models in India in 2017. Presently, Volvo Car India assembles the Volvo XC40, Volvo XC60, Volvo S90, and Volvo XC90 at its Bangalore plant. The India portfolio of Volvo comprises all-petrol models while all diesel iterations have been phased out.

The XC40 Recharge is offered in a single fully-loaded trim which draws its power from a 75kWh battery pack that belts out 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The power from the dual electric motors is distributed to all four wheels. We have driven the Volvo XC40 Recharge and you can read our first-drive review here.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “We are committed to grow the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030. Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction. Our current range of internal combustion engine cars are already being rolled out from Hosakote plant to the exacting safety and quality global benchmarks that Volvo is known for.”

Volvo XC40 Recharge ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Volvo | XC40 Recharge | Volvo XC40 Recharge