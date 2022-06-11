Hyundai unveils India-bound Creta N Line

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the sportier Creta N Line in Brazil with several design updates and refreshed upholstery. The SUV will initially go on sale in some international markets, such as Latin America.

The most significant changes to the Creta N Line come in the form of the redesigned grille with a dark chrome finish, reshaped front and rear bumpers, new 17-inch alloy wheels, rear lights with tinted glass, a dual-tip exhaust, and black window frames. In addition, the SUV gets N Line badges on the grille and front fenders.

The all-black interior also bears a few notable changes, such as the N Line-specific steering wheel and gear stick, restyled centre console, new pedals, and black leather upholstery with red stitching for the seats with embroidered ‘N’ badges.

Regarding the powertrain, Hyundai offers the Creta N Line with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine solely mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the India-bound version might arrive with a different powertrain option, most probably, one from the units offered with the on-sale Creta.

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.44 Lakh Onwards

