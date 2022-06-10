BMW Group India organises pre-monsoon service campaign

The BMW Group has commenced a pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and MINI cars at the corresponding brand dealerships across India. As a part of this initiative, BMW and MINI will offer a thorough vehicle check-up and a basic condition-based service upon requirement.

The service campaign further emphasises regions prone to torrential downpours with special arrangements of task forces consisting of certified mechanics and service advisors. These task forces will be available at different service points to assist flood-affected vehicles. The service campaign also prioritises the turn-around time of spare parts.

This programme further aims to provide information and tips regarding on-time maintenance, effective vehicle management, and a general understanding of BMW and MINI cars. Meanwhile, BMW and MINI urge the customers to be careful when they drive in heavy rains and waterlogged areas.

