  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BMW Group India organises pre-monsoon service campaign

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 10 June 2022,14:52 PM IST

            The BMW Group has commenced a pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and MINI cars at the corresponding brand dealerships across India. As a part of this initiative, BMW and MINI will offer a thorough vehicle check-up and a basic condition-based service upon requirement.

            The service campaign further emphasises regions prone to torrential downpours with special arrangements of task forces consisting of certified mechanics and service advisors. These task forces will be available at different service points to assist flood-affected vehicles. The service campaign also prioritises the turn-around time of spare parts.

            BMW Right Rear Three Quarter

            This programme further aims to provide information and tips regarding on-time maintenance, effective vehicle management, and a general understanding of BMW and MINI cars. Meanwhile, BMW and MINI urge the customers to be careful when they drive in heavy rains and waterlogged areas.

            BMW

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW Group India organises pre-monsoon service campaign

            BMW Group India organises pre-monsoon service campaign

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/10/2022 14:52:26

            BMW and MINI owners can avail the comprehensive check-up available at the nearest dealerships.

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.22 lakh

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.22 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/09/2022 12:58:31

            VW Virtus is available in two primary trims.

            Porsche India introduces ‘Porsche Approved’ used sports cars business

            Porsche India introduces ‘Porsche Approved’ used sports cars business

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/10/2022 16:24:28

            Porsche will retail the used cars via its existing showroom network and through the Porsche India website.

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus India launch tomorrow

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/08/2022 15:58:58

            The Virtus will be available in various trim levels.

            Citroen C3 India launch slated for 20 July

            Citroen C3 India launch slated for 20 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/07/2022 18:47:19

            Citroen will commence bookings for the C3 on 1 July, 2022.

            Toyota India to unveil its new mid-size SUV on 1 July

            Toyota India to unveil its new mid-size SUV on 1 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/07/2022 17:44:09

            Toyota's new SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

            Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

            Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

            By Jay Shah06/06/2022 17:55:58

            Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV300

            Mahindra eXUV300

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars