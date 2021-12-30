Volvo Car India to hike prices up to Rs 3 lakh from January 2022

Volvo Car India has announced an increase in the ex-showroom prices of its cars with effect from 1 January, 2022. The company is hiking the prices ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom), due to the rise in input costs.

The Volvo S90 will see the most significant price hike of Rs 3 lakh, followed by the XC40, which gets a price increase of Rs 2 lakh. The price tags of the XC60 and XC90, too, will rise by Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “As with rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car too has been impacted by rising input costs. Much as we would have wanted to maintain prices, the situation has left us with no other option but to share some of the input cost increases with customers. While there is no change in the price of our luxury sedan S60 and our Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, we are compelled to announce a price increase in all our other cars and SUVs ranging from Rs 1 to 3 lakh. This would be effective from 1 January, 2022.'

Volvo XC90 ₹ 90.90 Lakh Onwards

