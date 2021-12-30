  • Type your location
      Volvo Car India to hike prices up to Rs 3 lakh from January 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Saturday 01 January 2022,08:00 AM IST

      Volvo Car India has announced an increase in the ex-showroom prices of its cars with effect from 1 January, 2022. The company is hiking the prices ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom), due to the rise in input costs.

      The Volvo S90 will see the most significant price hike of Rs 3 lakh, followed by the XC40, which gets a price increase of Rs 2 lakh. The price tags of the XC60 and XC90, too, will rise by Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “As with rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car too has been impacted by rising input costs. Much as we would have wanted to maintain prices, the situation has left us with no other option but to share some of the input cost increases with customers. While there is no change in the price of our luxury sedan S60 and our Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, we are compelled to announce a price increase in all our other cars and SUVs ranging from Rs 1 to 3 lakh. This would be effective from 1 January, 2022.'

      Volvo XC90
      Volvo XC90 ₹ 90.90 Lakh Onwards
      Toyota Hilux arrives at dealerships in India ahead of launch

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/30/2021 20:08:25

      Earlier this month, spy images shared on the web revealed a unit of the Toyota Hilux pick-up that was spotted during a TVC shoot in India, hinting that the launch of the model could take place soon. Now, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships in the country.

      New Kia Carens bookings to open on 14 January 2021; launch likely soon

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/30/2021 18:20:21

      Kia India unveiled the all-new Carens MPV in the country earlier this year, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021. Now, the company has announced that bookings for the model will commence next month.

      Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India next month

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/29/2021 17:43:07

      Audi India recently began production of the facelifted Q7 in the country, and now, we can confirm that the updated model will be launched in January 2022. The model will receive updates to the exterior design as well as a new petrol engine.

      Audi starts new pre-owned automobiles dealership in Ahmedabad

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/29/2021 14:11:38

      With this showroom, Audi's used-car dealership network has grown to twelve touch-points pan-India.

      Tata Safari and Harrier spotted in camouflage

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/28/2021 13:30:18

      Tata is reportedly testing petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari.

      BYD India partners with Landmark Group in Delhi NCR and Mumbai

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/27/2021 16:58:00

      BYD India recently introduced the E6 five-seat MPV in the local market for commercial buyers.

      Upcoming car launches in India in the first quarter of 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/26/2021 17:40:31

      Major automakers will launch their new vehicles in India at the beginning of 2022.

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

