      Tata Altroz to get automatic transmission soon

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 03 January 2022,19:56 PM IST

      Tata Motors is planning to launch several new cars in 2022 and the Altroz automatic could be one of the highly anticipated cars from the automaker this year. In fact, the brand has confirmed an automatic transmission variant for the Altroz, which is expected to be introduced sometime in 2022.

      Presently, the Altroz is available in a choice of three powertrains: a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor. All the three engines are coupled with only a manual gearbox.

      Tata Altroz Front View

      That said, the turbo petrol variant is likely to be exclusively offered with an automatic transmission. This 1.2-litre, turbo, petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox produces 108bhp and 140Nm of torque.

      Meanwhile, Tata Motors became the second-largest carmaker in the country in 2021 as it witnessed skyrocketed demand for its passenger vehicles, including electric cars. The carmaker is also expected to launch CNG variants of the Tiago, Tigor and the Punch this year.

      Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter
      Tata Altroz
      Tata Altroz ₹ 5.89 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

