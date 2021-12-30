Toyota Hilux arrives at dealerships in India ahead of launch

Earlier this month, spy images shared on the web revealed a unit of the Toyota Hilux pick-up that was spotted during a TVC shoot in India, details of which can be read here. Now, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships in the country, and the launch could take place as early as next month.

As seen in the spy images, the Toyota Hilux is finished in a shade of white. The unit in question though, misses out on a few features such as the fog lights and plastic cladding on the wheel arches, hinting that it could be a lower-spec variant of the pick-up.

A few other notable design elements of the Toyota Hilux include projector headlamps, a chrome surround for the grille, chrome inserts for the ORVMs, chrome door handles, black alloy wheels, and side steps.

Inside, the new Toyota Hilux is likely to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button, leather upholstery, and automatic climate control. Powering the model could be a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the Toyota Hilux will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India. Stay tuned for updates.

