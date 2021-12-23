  • Type your location
      Volkswagen India to increase its car prices from 1 January 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 23 December 2021,10:26 AM IST

      In a formal announcement by Volkswagen, the brand will be implementing a new price hike on its Polo, Vento and Taigun from New Year’s Day. The said cars will become dear by 2 to 5 per cent depending on the model and variant. However, the German carmaker has not announced any price revision for the recently launched Tiguan.

      Volkswagen Polo Right Side View

      Volkswagen has decided to increase the prices of its Polo, Vento and the Taigun in the wake of escalated input and operational costs. In fact, VW is not the only automaker to announce a price hike but Tata Motors, Skoda and Toyota have already proposed an increase in the prices of their vehicles from January 2022.

      Volkswagen Polo Left Side View

      The German manufacturer recently launched the new Tiguan in India at Rs 31.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It is assembling the SUV at the VW Group's Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. What is more, the Tiguan gets Matrix LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, new switches for air conditioning, a new steering wheel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. To know more about it, do read our VW Tiguan first look article here.

      Upon the price hike announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2% - 5% and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.”

