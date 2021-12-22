Renault launches Workshop On Wheels-Lite initiative in India

Renault India has introduced a new initiative called Workshop on Wheels-Lite. The service is a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with all the key tools and technologies to undertake minor service, repairs, and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles.

The ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite program aims to boost Renault’s service network of over 530 touchpoints which now includes a combined strength of more than 250 Workshop On Wheels and Workshop on Wheels-Lite locations across the country.

Back in 2016, Renault launched the ‘Workshop on Wheels’ (WOW) to facilitate the servicing of Renault vehicles, even in the most remote areas across the nation. The initiative is also a mobile workshop but built on a four-wheeler that can perform 90 per cent of the workshop operations including all maintenance services and repairs.

