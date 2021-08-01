Please Tell Us Your City

      Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 interior design and features revealed

      Jay Shah

      Sunday 01 August 2021,17:32 PM IST

      Mahindra has officially disclosed the interior design along with a comprehensive feature list and a handful of exterior teaser images of the long-awaited XUV700 SUV. Based on the teasers released till now, we already know that the XUV500 replacement will boast a large panoramic sunroof and Auto Boost headlamps. However, this time around we have near clear images of the dashboard and the cabin of the SUV. 

      Dashboard

      Taking the centre stage is a dual-display setup on the dashboard. The touchscreen infotainment system is powered by ‘Adrenox’ technology and is equipped with WiFi and Alexa compatibility. The aircon vents are located below the multimedia screen whereas the start/stop push button can be seen right next to the multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel. The cabin follows a black and beige theme that can be seen on the dashboard as well as on the leatherette seats. 

      Music System

      Apart from that, the XUV700 boasts dual-zone climate control and a stereo system by Sony with four sound modes – Immersive 3D, Stage, Party, and Breezy. For the diesel derivatives, there are four drive modes to choose from that have been given quirky names – Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom. It will also be equipped with an air purifier, cruise control, and flush-fitting door handles.

      Infotainment System

      We expect the Mahindra XUV700 to break covers in the coming months and intensify the competition in the booming three-row SUV segment that currently comprises the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar. 

