Upcoming Kia Sonet facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

Kia India will launch the updated Sonet facelift in the country in the coming weeks. And, ahead of the official price announcement of the new Sonet, the automaker has revealed the powertrain options and the claimed mileage figures of the SUV.

The upcoming Sonet facelift will be offered with three powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines get five transmission options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, iMT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

Listed below are the mileage figures of the new Kia Sonet facelift:

Powertrain Mileage 1.2-litre petrol 5MT 18.83kmpl 1.0-litre petrol 6MT 18.70kmpl 1.0-litre petrol 7DCT 19.20kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6iMT 22.30kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6MT TBA 1.5-litre diesel 6AT 18.60kmpl

Upon arrival, the Kia Sonet facelift will continue its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger in the sub-four metre SUV segment.

