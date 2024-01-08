    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.32 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 08 January 2024,14:20 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLS in India with a starting price of Rs. 1.32 crore (ex-showroom). The flagship luxury SUV gets a handful of cosmetic tweaks, more features, and an improved cabin.

            Mercedes-Benz GLS Left Rear Three Quarter

            On the outside, the facelifted GLS wears a new front grille with massive horizontal louvres. Besides this, the pattern for the LED headlamps is new and features a revised design for the daytime running lights. The tail lamps get a similar treatment with fresh elements.

            The cabin of the GLS has been updated with flowing piano lines that runs across the width of the dashboard. It also gets a dual-screen setup that is neatly integrated into the dashboard. The three-spoke design of the steering wheel with gloss black inserts is new for the GLS and the front seats also get heating and cooling functions.

            Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard

            Other highlights include rear wireless charging, electric rear sunblinds, Burmester sound system, rear entertainment screens, a five-zone climate control, four USB Type-C charging ports, and a transparent bonnet for a surround view in the off-road mode.

            The new GLS is offered in 450 and 450d trims. The former is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 375bhp and 500Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the oil burner generates 362bhp and 750Nm of peak torque.

            The GLS goes up against the likes of the Volvo XC90, BMW X7, and Audi Q7.

            Upcoming Kia Sonet facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

            Upcoming Kia Sonet facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

            By Haji Chakralwale01/08/2024 14:53:55

            Kia India will launch the updated Sonet facelift in the country in the coming weeks. And, ahead of the official price announcement of the new Sonet, the automaker has revealed the powertrain options and the claimed mileage figures of the SUV.

            Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.32 crore

            Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.32 crore

            By Jay Shah01/08/2024 14:20:39

            Mercedes-Benz has revealed the prices of its flagship SUV - GLS. It gets updated exterior styling and more features.

            Volvo cars dearer by up to Rs. 2.05 lakh from January 2024

            Volvo cars dearer by up to Rs. 2.05 lakh from January 2024

            By Haji Chakralwale01/06/2024 13:05:06

            Volvo Cars India has revised the prices of its entire range starting this month. Select models are now expensive by up to Rs. 2.05 lakh. Currently, the Swedish automaker has five models on sale including C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, S90, XC60, and the XC90.

            Tata Punch EV bookings open in India

            Tata Punch EV bookings open in India

            By Haji Chakralwale01/05/2024 14:17:01

            Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming electric model, the Punch EV in India. The all-electric SUV is available to book for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The prices of the Punch EV are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

            Skoda cars prices hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh

            Skoda cars prices hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh

            By Jay Shah01/05/2024 12:35:34

            Skoda India has revealed the revised prices of the Slavia and Kushaq models.

            Hyundai Creta Facelift – What we know so far

            Hyundai Creta Facelift – What we know so far

            By Jay Shah01/03/2024 17:29:52

            The Hyundai Creta Facelift will be launched in India on 16 January. Ahead of it, the automaker has revealed the variant details, colours, and powertrain options of the SUV.

            Toyota hike prices of select models in January 2024

            Toyota hike prices of select models in January 2024

            By Haji Chakralwale01/03/2024 11:52:32

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices of select models this month. The automaker currently has 10 models on sale and out of that, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, and the Innova Hycross are the first models to receive the price revision.

