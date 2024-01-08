Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.32 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLS in India with a starting price of Rs. 1.32 crore (ex-showroom). The flagship luxury SUV gets a handful of cosmetic tweaks, more features, and an improved cabin.

On the outside, the facelifted GLS wears a new front grille with massive horizontal louvres. Besides this, the pattern for the LED headlamps is new and features a revised design for the daytime running lights. The tail lamps get a similar treatment with fresh elements.

The cabin of the GLS has been updated with flowing piano lines that runs across the width of the dashboard. It also gets a dual-screen setup that is neatly integrated into the dashboard. The three-spoke design of the steering wheel with gloss black inserts is new for the GLS and the front seats also get heating and cooling functions.

Other highlights include rear wireless charging, electric rear sunblinds, Burmester sound system, rear entertainment screens, a five-zone climate control, four USB Type-C charging ports, and a transparent bonnet for a surround view in the off-road mode.

The new GLS is offered in 450 and 450d trims. The former is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 375bhp and 500Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the oil burner generates 362bhp and 750Nm of peak torque.

The GLS goes up against the likes of the Volvo XC90, BMW X7, and Audi Q7.

Mercedes-Benz | GLS | Mercedes-Benz GLS