            2024 Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid launched in India

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 09 January 2024,14:39 PM IST

            Renault India has updated its entire lineup with new features and cosmetic upgrades this month. The French automaker currently has three models on sale, including, the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber MPV.

            Starting with the entry-level car, the Kwid has been updated with new features and is now available at a starting price of Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, RXE, RXL (O), RXT, and Climber. As for the features, the key highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, it now has 14 safety features standard across the variants.

            Then, the three-row MPV, the Triber is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants. With the 2024 update, the MPV benefits from features such as a new digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, driver armrest, and powered ORVMs. Apart from this, the Triber gets a new Stealth Black exterior paint option.

            Renault Kiger Left Front Three Quarter

            Finally, the most feature-rich offering of the brand in the country, the Kiger has received major feature revision. The sub-four metre SUV now comes loaded with semi-leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, red brake callipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and sequential welcome and goodbye function for ORVMs. It is now available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6 lakh with four new variants.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Renault Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid.

            Triber VariantsEx-showroom Prices
            RXE MTRs. 5.99 lakh
            RXL MTRs. 6.80 lakh
            RXT MTRs. 7.60 lakh
            RXT ATRs. 8.12 lakh
            RXZ MTRs. 8.22 lakh
            RXZ ATRs. 8.74 lakh
            Kiger VariantsEx-showroom Prices
            RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrolRs. 9.29 lakh
            RXT (O) CVT 1.0-litre turbo-petrolRs. 10.29 lakh
            RXL MT 1.0-litre NA petrolRs. 6.59 lakh
            RXL AMT 1.0-litre NA petrolRs. 7.09 lakh
            Kwid VariantsEx-showroom Prices
            RXE MTRs. 4.69 lakh
            RXL (O) MTRs. 4.99 lakh
            RXL (O) AMTRs. 5.44 lakh
            RXT MTRs. 5.50 lakh
            RXT AMTRs. 5.95 lakh
            Climber MTRs. 5.87 lakh
            Climber AMTRs. 6.12 lakh
            All Popular Cars