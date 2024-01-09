2024 Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid launched in India

Renault India has updated its entire lineup with new features and cosmetic upgrades this month. The French automaker currently has three models on sale, including, the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber MPV.

Starting with the entry-level car, the Kwid has been updated with new features and is now available at a starting price of Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, RXE, RXL (O), RXT, and Climber. As for the features, the key highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, it now has 14 safety features standard across the variants.

Then, the three-row MPV, the Triber is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants. With the 2024 update, the MPV benefits from features such as a new digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, driver armrest, and powered ORVMs. Apart from this, the Triber gets a new Stealth Black exterior paint option.

Finally, the most feature-rich offering of the brand in the country, the Kiger has received major feature revision. The sub-four metre SUV now comes loaded with semi-leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, red brake callipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and sequential welcome and goodbye function for ORVMs. It is now available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6 lakh with four new variants.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Renault Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid.

Triber Variants Ex-showroom Prices RXE MT Rs. 5.99 lakh RXL MT Rs. 6.80 lakh RXT MT Rs. 7.60 lakh RXT AT Rs. 8.12 lakh RXZ MT Rs. 8.22 lakh RXZ AT Rs. 8.74 lakh

Kiger Variants Ex-showroom Prices RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Rs. 9.29 lakh RXT (O) CVT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Rs. 10.29 lakh RXL MT 1.0-litre NA petrol Rs. 6.59 lakh RXL AMT 1.0-litre NA petrol Rs. 7.09 lakh

Kwid Variants Ex-showroom Prices RXE MT Rs. 4.69 lakh RXL (O) MT Rs. 4.99 lakh RXL (O) AMT Rs. 5.44 lakh RXT MT Rs. 5.50 lakh RXT AMT Rs. 5.95 lakh Climber MT Rs. 5.87 lakh Climber AMT Rs. 6.12 lakh

Renault | Renault KWID | KWID | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger