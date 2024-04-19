Toyota Fortuner gets a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain globally

While the Toyota Fortuner is offered with petrol and diesel engines in India, the 4x4 SUV has received an update globally with the introduction of a mild-hybrid engine.

It continues to make use of the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 201bhp and 500Nm of torque when paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. While the output remains unchanged, the mileage has received a boost at 13.15kmpl with the new 48-volt hybrid system.

Meanwhile, there are no exterior or feature upgrades and the Fortuner continues to be offered in multiple variants including the top-spec Legender trim. It comes equipped with LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, 11-speaker audio system, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, and an ADAS suite.

In India, the Toyota models with hybrid powertrains include Toyota Camry, Toyita Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, and Toyota Vellfire.

