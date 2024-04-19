BYD Atto 3 gets ARAI homologation certificate

BYD India has received a homologation certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for its Atto 3 crossover. This significant milestone will enable the SUV to reach larger audiences, meet the growing customer demand, and contribute to the growth of India’s Electric Passenger Vehicle market.

This homologation certificate further enables BYD India to cater to the increased demands and needs of Indian customers. BYD India’s product portfolio includes the newly launched luxury electric sports sedan, the BYD SEAL, which has already sent ripples through the segment with its pricing between Rs.41 lakh and Rs.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers up to 650km of battery range and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The price advantage is expected to arrive in the form of a lower-spec variant which will have reduced features and a lower range. The price is expected to drop by at least 2-3 lakh overall.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, stated: 'With the EU type approval for vehicles produced in small series, we launched the BYD ATTO 3 in October 2022, which received great responses from our customers. Now, securing the homologation certificate for the BYD ATTO 3 model marks a pivotal moment in BYD India's growth trajectory. This significant accomplishment enables us to broaden our reach and deliver cutting-edge, environmentally conscious mobility solutions to an ever-expanding customer base in India. It brings us closer to our long-term commitment to India, ensuring that our customers are supported with state-of-the-art sustainable mobility technologies and a hassle-free ownership experience. We are immensely proud to have completed all the necessary tests and are delighted to receive the certificate.'

