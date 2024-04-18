    Recently Viewed
            5-door Force Gurkha interior teased; to be launched soon

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 18 April 2024,16:08 PM IST

            Force Motors has released a new teaser of the upcoming five-door Gurkha. The video reveals the interior and cabin of the SUV that is slated to be launched by the end of this month.

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Second Row Seats

            The teaser video reveals the new dashboard that holds a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, the instrument cluster is fully digital and the Gurkha will also come equipped with shift-by-wire technology. Another highlight of the Gurkha will be the three-row seating setup that will come with bench seats for the second row and the same layout for the third row.

            Besides this, it can also be said that the Gurkha will get new LED headlamps, rear doors, and an increased length.

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Instrument Cluster

            Under the hood, the Gurkha will most likely continue with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine. It will be tuned to produce 90bhp and 250Nm of torque and paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
            Force MotorsFive-door Gurkha ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Force Motors CarsUpcoming Force Motors Cars
            Force Motors | Five-door Gurkha | Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            All Popular Cars