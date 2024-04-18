5-door Force Gurkha interior teased; to be launched soon

Force Motors has released a new teaser of the upcoming five-door Gurkha. The video reveals the interior and cabin of the SUV that is slated to be launched by the end of this month.

The teaser video reveals the new dashboard that holds a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, the instrument cluster is fully digital and the Gurkha will also come equipped with shift-by-wire technology. Another highlight of the Gurkha will be the three-row seating setup that will come with bench seats for the second row and the same layout for the third row.

Besides this, it can also be said that the Gurkha will get new LED headlamps, rear doors, and an increased length.

Under the hood, the Gurkha will most likely continue with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine. It will be tuned to produce 90bhp and 250Nm of torque and paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

