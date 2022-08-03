  • location
            Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 03 August 2022,14:58 PM IST

            An XT variant of the Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh. It arrives on the first anniversary of the updated Tiago NRG being launched in India. This is a lower-spec version of the Tiago NRG and is priced at Rs 41,000 lesser than the equivalent XZ trim level. 

            It gets the same features as the standard Tiago’s XT variant. The XT variant’s feature list includes rear parking sensors, wheel covers, a music system with four speakers, height adjustment for the driver's seat, rear parcel shelf and manual AC. The NRG is powered by Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol that produces 84bhp/113Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual.

            The NRG trim of the Tiago is an ‘off-road’ version of the hatchback with traits like faux skid plates, cladding and slightly higher ground clearance. The Tiago NRG is a rival for the entry-level versions of the Citroen C3 and Maruti Celerio.

            Tata Tiago NRG
            Tata Tiago NRG ₹ 6.42 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tiago NRG | Tata Tiago NRG | Tiago NRG XT MT

