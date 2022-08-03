  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            All-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 20,000 bookings

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 03 August 2022,12:49 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Grand Vitara has received 20,000 reservations since the commencement of the bookings on 11 July. It is worth noting that Grand Vitara’s intelligent electric hybrid variant accounts for 45 to 50 per cent of the total bookings. While Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new SUV in the coming weeks, its deliveries are likely to commence in the upcoming festive season.

            Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Additionally, it will be available in six single-tone and three dual-tone paint options. Meanwhile, the carmaker will manufacture the Grand Vitara at Toyota’s Bidadi facility in Karnataka alongside the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            It is powered by two distinctive hybrid powertrains: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance and a 1.5-litre, inline-four, naturally aspirated petrol motor with strong-hybrid functionality. The former makes 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the latter generates 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. The engines are mated to five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and e-CVT automatic transmission options.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            All-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 20,000 bookings

            All-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 20,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/03/2022 12:49:37

            The Grand Vitara will be available in two different hybrid petrol engine options.

            Tata Tiago NRG XT variant to be launched in India tomorrow

            Tata Tiago NRG XT variant to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat08/02/2022 20:42:10

            New lower spec version of the Tiago NRG

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 specs and variants leaked ahead of the 18 August launch

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 specs and variants leaked ahead of the 18 August launch

            By Desirazu Venkat08/02/2022 20:34:24

            The Alto K10 returns after a year

            Hyundai Tucson launch slated for Thursday

            Hyundai Tucson launch slated for Thursday

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/02/2022 09:05:30

            The India-spec Hyundai Tucson will be available in a choice of two powertrain options.

            MG sells 4,013 units in July 2022

            MG sells 4,013 units in July 2022

            By Desirazu Venkat08/01/2022 21:28:18

            They sold 4255 units in July 2021

            Kia Seltos now gets all-around disc brakes and four airbags as standard

            Kia Seltos now gets all-around disc brakes and four airbags as standard

            By Desirazu Venkat08/01/2022 21:23:44

            You get optional six airbags

            Tata Motors sells 47,505 units in July 2022

            Tata Motors sells 47,505 units in July 2022

            By Desirazu Venkat08/01/2022 21:19:15

            A positive growth since July 2021

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki New Alto

            Maruti Suzuki New Alto

            ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            ₹ 71.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars