All-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 20,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Grand Vitara has received 20,000 reservations since the commencement of the bookings on 11 July. It is worth noting that Grand Vitara’s intelligent electric hybrid variant accounts for 45 to 50 per cent of the total bookings. While Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new SUV in the coming weeks, its deliveries are likely to commence in the upcoming festive season.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Additionally, it will be available in six single-tone and three dual-tone paint options. Meanwhile, the carmaker will manufacture the Grand Vitara at Toyota’s Bidadi facility in Karnataka alongside the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

It is powered by two distinctive hybrid powertrains: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance and a 1.5-litre, inline-four, naturally aspirated petrol motor with strong-hybrid functionality. The former makes 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the latter generates 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. The engines are mated to five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and e-CVT automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated Price

